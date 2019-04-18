Education

Students learn how drinking and driving can shatter dreams

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Spring Woods High School students received a lesson on the dangers of drinking and driving Wednesday ahead of prom season.



It's a part of the Shattered Dreams Program, which includes the dramatization of an alcohol-related crash on or near a high school campus.

The Harris County District Attorney's Vehicle Crimes Division teams up with Ben Taub Hospital, the sheriff's office, police and fire departments to educate students.

Students were able to witness the effects of a crash and experience how drivers get arrested. Even a hearse gives the 2,000 juniors and seniors watching an idea of how deadly DWIs can be.

