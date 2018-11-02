EDUCATION

Out-of-this-world lessons for engineering students from KIPP Northeast College Preparatory

KIPP NE students learn on out-of-this-world field trip

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Engineering students from KIPP Northeast College Preparatory embarked on an out-of-this-world adventure, by getting a hands-on experience away from the classroom.

KIPP engineering teacher Jarkada Varnado said, "For them to be able to conceptualize it instead of just working problems on the worksheet, these kids are really excited about being here."

Tenth grader Eusebio Rodriguez said, "We've been learning about how inertia affects a lot of what we do, everyday."

They're taking lessons learned and applying them at Space Center Houston.

"We've been working on the engineering design process and experimented with aeronautics and aerodynamics and aerospace engineering," 11th grader Taylor Sullivan said.

All of the students are excited about the experiments they conducted.

"It's just a great learning experience to bring learning outside of the classroom, and to bring the real life into the classroom," Varnado said.
