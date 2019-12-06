Second grade class behind viral remix of Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' meets singer

Ms. Dorothy Honey Mallari's second grade class from Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg attended the POPTOPIA concert at the SAP Center in San Jose.
She spoke with our sister station KGO-TV prior to the group's scheduled meet and greet with the singer.
"Wanting to go up to her and look her in her eyes and say, 'Thank you, thank you. You don't know how many of us are watching you,'" Ms. Mallari said, as she described what she wanted to tell Lizzo. "And these kids, how much she's having an impact on them."
Following the meeting, parents were happy to share several photos of their kids' experience with the Grammy nominated performer.
Last month, the Pittsburg Unified School District posted a video to Facebook showing the class singing their own version of 'Truth Hurts.'
Mallari and her students did change the lyrics to be a bit more kid-friendly. For example: "I just took an ELA test turns out I'm 100-percent that smart."
"Bet you your favorite part is probably from them," Mallari told KGO. "They really are the brains behind all this."
On Thursday, students Monica and Xiomari described being in the spotlight as both "scary" and "exciting!"
The girls admit, the experience has also been special, especially with their message of being great being heard by millions.
ABC's "Good Morning America" also featured the Bay Area class, and connected them with Lizzo last month.
"It's big for us because we're only little, but it's kind of cool," Monica said.
Mallari says she's touched the group is making a difference.
"Kids have so many lessons to teach us adults, and that's what people don't understand," Mallari said. "This is why I love teaching. I learn so much more than they can ever learn from me."