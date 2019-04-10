Education

Students banned from ordering Grubhub, DoorDash during school

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- More schools in Delaware are blocking deliveries of fast food to students during the school day.

The News Journal reported Friday that two schools in Wilmington are prohibiting meals from food delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Earlier this year, Milford High School asked parents stop dropping off fast food to their kids.

Red Clay Consolidated School District spokeswoman Pati Nash said meal delivery apps have become more and more prevalent. But so have school safety concerns. Nash said that allowing "random people to bring Thai food is not part of the safety plan."

The schools in Delaware are not the first to issue such a ban. A high school in California's Bay Area banned deliveries in 2017 after the school's front office was overwhelmed with couriers.
