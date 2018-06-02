YEARBOOK

Student writes anti-semitic quote in high school yearbook

EMBED </>More Videos

Student writes anti-semitic quote in high school yearbook (KTRK)

A yearbook is a high school keepsake for students and for graduating seniors, and a place to write a memorable quote. But one Wisconsin student is not leaving the best impression with his choice, WTMJ-TV reports.

"It's recorded in history as this being his most important quote. I think it's very disturbing and upsetting," Elana Kahn said.

Kahn works at the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Someone brought the quote to her attention this morning that reads "There will always be one true final solution."

"It refers to the genocide of Jewish people in Europe. It was an organized genocide, so it's not innocuous and it's not funny," Kahn said.

Kahn says she has worked with the New Berlin School District in the past after other anti-semitic incidents, even bringing in a Holocaust speaker and offering anti-bias training.

"With all of that work that you did, what did you think when you saw this quote? It's horrific it's disturbing," Kahn said.

The school's principal called the quote inappropriate and offensive. In an email to parents he wrote, "We are embarrassed by this oversight, and we apologize that this offensive quote was not detected sooner."

"My reaction was 'oh my gosh,'" a parent who wishes to not be identified says.

She wants to see the district use this as a teaching moment for students.

"Other things like this have happened before. This is the first time the district has publicly addressed it," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationholocaustyearbookhigh schoolhate speechWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YEARBOOK
Service dog gets its own yearbook picture
'No One Ugly Allowed:' Cheer yearbook caption draws fire
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed yearbook photo
More yearbook
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News