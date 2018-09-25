TURN TO TED

Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted

EMBED </>More Videos

Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In most every way, Cassin Crooks is a typical Houston second grader.

Basketball at recess is his favorite part of the day, but when pressed, he's willing to admit he does have a favorite subject.

"Science," Cassin said.

Cassin was born deaf. His Cochlear implants now allow him to hear. But in a crowded classroom full of energetic second graders, it can get hard for Cassin to find the teacher's voice.

"He hears all the talking behind him, or around him, or in front of him. Unless his teacher is yelling, then he can pay attention to her," Cassin's mom Chermaine said.

Which is why he needs an FM system. It's a transmitter connected to a small microphone his teachers wear during class that then sends the audio straight to Cassin so he can hear.

HISD has them all over the district.

And Cassin's mom was told he could get one too.

She started asking at the start of summer, and at first, the principal at Law Elementary was on it, but then he left Law and the momentum went with him.

"I was frustrated because I feel as if the administration was not listening to me," Chermaine said.

She told us all she needed was HISD to transfer a device the district already owned to Cassin's school and give his teacher a few minutes of training.

When it still wasn't done a week out from school, she called us.

We reached out to the district, and magically, the device showed up and Cassin loves his new teacher.

"The HISD superintendent did call me and she was very apologetic," Chermaine said.

HISD told us in part, "The district strives to ensure that each step in this process meets and helps advance the student's needs while also complying with the law."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationturn to tedhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Police shot up her house, then denied paying for repairs
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch
Turn to Ted: Air conditioner return turns into problem
More turn to ted
EDUCATION
'It's a roller coaster:' Santa Fe parents react to new changes
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
HISD's 'Grads Within Reach' walk nets dozens of commitments
More Education
Top Stories
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Nephew of missing Houston family labeled a 'violent predator'
Man says he was duped by fake parking attendant
New park aims to reclaim more green in downtown Houston
Show More
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Camera captures thief stealing from store with owner in it
World leaders laugh as Trump boasts about America
Judge: Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator"
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
More News