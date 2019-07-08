HTX

Staying sharp in the summer: Book Bus made by students, for the students

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The traveling Book Bus is making stops around the Pearland area, providing students with literature for all ages.

Parents love the idea of the Book Bus, because it enriches students' reading level during the summer and keeps their minds busy.

"It is really important, because it gives them something else to do. It gives them a positive influence around them," said Belinda Dauwalter. "That way, they are getting a positive influence in their lives instead of going out and doing things that they can get themselves in trouble with."

For many students the Book Bus has helped develop a love for reading.

"Before the Book Bus, I didn't really like reading. I liked doing other things than reading. One day, the Book Bus came and I decided to go see what they had and that is how I started liking it," said T'antre Guillory.

The Book Bus is a project of Alvin ISD, which enlisted industrial tech students from the high schools to build.

You can get a schedule of the roving literacy mobile on Alvin ISD's website.

