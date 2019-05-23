Rawlin Tate Jr. is 1st male African American valedictorian at Woodland High School

#ncat #NCAT23 #valedictorian #BlackExcellence

1. First African American male Valedictorian in Woodland History

2. “4.7 GPA I just secured the bag”🤪

3. #1 of my class for 7 years STRAIGHT

4. A Georgia Scholar

5. Over 1.2 million dollars in scholarships pic.twitter.com/lklhMVZjgp