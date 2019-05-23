Education

Rawlin Tate Jr. is 1st male African American valedictorian at Woodland High School

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The first male African American valedictorian at one Georgia high school will attend college in North Carolina on academic scholarship.

Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, announced Rawlin Tate Jr. finished his high school career with a 4.7 GPA, becoming the school's first ever male African American valedictorian.



Tate received more than $1 million in scholarship offers. He decided to attend North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on a full academic scholarship.



Tate told website 'Because of Them We Can' that he had never received a grade below a 98 in high school. He said he achieved his academic goals by asking questions in class and staying after for tutoring when needed.



Tate is set to graduate Friday, May 24.

