Student hospitalized after fainting on 3-hour school bus ride.

A Houston mom is urging HISD to hire more bus drivers after a late bus caused her 14-year-old daughter to miss critical medication and end up in the hospital.Alyssa Quiroz, an 8th grader at The Rice School, suffers from Dysautonomia, which sometimes causes her to feel dizzy if she stands too quickly. She's also more susceptible to dehydration, her mother said.On Monday, here student had been riding the bus for more than three hours when she passed out, leading to a trip to Memorial Hermann."For her to be on the bus for three hours, of course, it's going to cause a repercussion on her condition," says Alice Quiroz.Alyssa says her heart rate was shooting through the roof and she fainted in and out. The driver continued to drop off other students."I kept on texting (my mom), I really don't feel good," said Quiroz.Quiroz also told her friend on the bus to alert the bus driver.When the bus arrived nearly three hours later, Alyssa was found passed out.Her mom, Alice, says she spent nearly one hour on the phone with the bus care center trying to track down her daughter's bus, which arrived an hour and a half later than promised.Alyssa fears students who saw her in this condition will make snarky comments when she goes back to school.