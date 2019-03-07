Education

Student goes viral after accidentally applying to wrong college

EMBED <>More Videos

Student goes viral after accidentally applying to wrong college. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

A student from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette made an honest mistake when she applied for summer classes at a community college.

Kaitlyn Lovelady typed in "SLCC", submitted the application and $40 fee.

She thought she had applied to South Louisiana Community College, but it turns out, she didn't.

It wasn't until after the fact that she realized she had applied to Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

She posted her mistake online and it went viral with most people, like Utah's Lieutenant Governor Spence Cox, saying the mistake might be fate.

"I was surprised. I was like, the Lieutenant Governor, I was like, that's kind of a big deal," says Kaitlyn.

Salt Lake Community College offered to reimburse Kaitlyn.

But a businessman in Utah offered to pay her flight to Salt Lake City for a campus tour.

Kaitlyn decided, 'Why not?" Her special tour of Salt Lake City is scheduled for next month.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationcollege studentsus worldviral
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police search for possible bodies dumped in Clear Lake
Bodyguard of exotic dancer killed while collecting debt
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
'American Idol' hopeful from Houston tries for the 2nd time
Amazon driver shot in back during fight over parking spot
Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Show More
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Lyft driver's family asking for prayers after DUI crash
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
More TOP STORIES News