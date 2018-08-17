EDUCATION

Ohio schools to explore installing 'Stop the Bleed' kits for victims of mass shootings

"Stop the Bleed" kits installed in Ohio schools

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (KTRK) --
A school in Ohio is taking extra precautions to keep their students safe.

Hundreds of orange buckets were filled with gauze sponges, bandages, gloves, duct tape, ropes and more.

The "Stop the Bleed" buckets are an idea created by a surgeon who learned about the kits at a conference.

She says she realized in an active shooter situation the first aid buckets could be life-savers.

"The fact is this is what's happening. It's happening across the country and I think to have a prepared public is good," the doctor said.

The "Stop the Bleed" buckets will go in every classroom through that county in Ohio.
