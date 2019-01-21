EDUCATION

State Representative wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents

EMBED </>More Videos

Superintendents are leaving school districts with major dollars due to golden parachute pay.

By
The Clean Contract Bill is designed to prevent school districts from paying too much to superintendents when they leave their jobs.

At the Katy ISD school board meeting, the board members were happy to talk about the number which show their students outperform others in Texas.

But they would not talk about proposed legislation focusing on numbers that come behind dollar signs.

Not a single board member would go on camera to discuss House Bill 880.

It's a legislation proposed by Katy mom and new State Representative Gina Calanni.

"We want to make sure that our taxpayer dollars are going to the schools," said Calanni, "to invest in our children's futures, and to make sure that teachers are able to feed their families."

Calanni's bill would prevent districts from paying outgoing superintendents more than a year of salary.

Just last year, Katy ISD paid its embattled superintendent Lance Hindt roughly three quarters of a million dollar when he resigned. And Katy is not alone.

RELATED: Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski as new superintendent of schools
EMBED More News Videos

Katy ISD appoints acting superintendent as outgoing chief's retirement nears



"This is just a huge problem," said Calanni. "It's been going on for decades."

According to a report from the Legislative Budget Board, between 2013 and 2017, 141 outgoing superintendents received $18.3 million. That's more than $129,000 per superintendent.

"We shouldn't be having these golden parachutes to superintendents that are no longer with our district," said Calanni

Calanni said she has support on both sides of the aisle and thinks 880 will be part of the comprehensive education reform that happens this session in Austin.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationkaty isdschoolschool boardKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
11-year-old starts classes this week at Southern University
Boy tutored by firefighters inducted into National Honor Society
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
Six HISD educators nominated for national award
More Education
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Saints fans begin petition to rematch game after blown call
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy
Research finds house plants protect from the flu
Show More
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Family mourns man killed in disabled vehicle wreck
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
Rockets to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago, sources say
How to help Houston's furloughed federal workers
More News