State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation

One Texas lawmaker shared his concerns via Twitter, saying he strongly believes Governor Greg Abbott should consider canceling the annual STAAR test.
Based on the feedback of countless parents and educators in my District, I strongly believe that the upcoming STAAR tests should be canceled. This morning I sent this letter to Governor Abbott expressing my concerns and asking asking him to do so. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DRK8CiIXs8— Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 14, 2020
RELATED: What we know about the 25 Houston-area coronavirus cases
State Representative Jeff Leach wrote a letter to Governor Abbott encouraging him to think about students who are now on an extended Spring Break, saying that classroom schedules have been interrupted and that families have experienced stress and pressure due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.
RELATED:Houston-area school closings and delays
Following Rep. Leach's post, Speaker Dennis Bonnen shared via Twitter that the Texas Education Agency, otherwise known as TEA, plans to release an update in the coming weeks on the testing procedures in efforts to ease parental and student concerns about COVID-19.
IMPORTANT info regarding school testing! TEA will be releasing a plan this coming week in regards to STAAR testing to help ease parental and student concerns to make certain our students aren’t put under additional stress. #CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID19 1/— Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) March 14, 2020
TEA then sent a tweet stating that they are in the process of finalizing changes for the assessment this year and they anticipate a decision bu Thursday.
Statement regarding the administration of state assessments #txed pic.twitter.com/i0Yp68JnKb— Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) March 14, 2020
Friday, Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster as cases in Texas continued to rise.
President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he underwent testing after officials said he was in direct contact with a foreign national who tested positive for the illness.
READ MORE: Child tests positive for coronavirus