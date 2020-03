State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation

Based on the feedback of countless parents and educators in my District, I strongly believe that the upcoming STAAR tests should be canceled. This morning I sent this letter to Governor Abbott expressing my concerns and asking asking him to do so. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DRK8CiIXs8 — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 14, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Late afternoon on March 13, the city's health department offered fortunate news for the cases the city announced to this point.

IMPORTANT info regarding school testing! TEA will be releasing a plan this coming week in regards to STAAR testing to help ease parental and student concerns to make certain our students aren’t put under additional stress. #CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID19 1/ — Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) March 14, 2020

Statement regarding the administration of state assessments #txed pic.twitter.com/i0Yp68JnKb — Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) March 14, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results

As cases of COVID-19 in Texas continue to rise, large gatherings and events are continuing to cancel for fear of spreading the highly contagious virus.One Texas lawmaker shared his concerns via Twitter, saying he strongly believes Governor Greg Abbott should consider canceling the annual STAAR test.State Representative Jeff Leach wrote a letter to Governor Abbott encouraging him to think about students who are now on an extended Spring Break, saying that classroom schedules have been interrupted and that families have experienced stress and pressure due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.Following Rep. Leach's post, Speaker Dennis Bonnen shared via Twitter that the Texas Education Agency, otherwise known as TEA, plans to release an update in the coming weeks on the testing procedures in efforts to ease parental and student concerns about COVID-19.TEA then sent a tweet stating that they are in the process of finalizing changes for the assessment this year and they anticipate a decision bu Thursday.Friday, Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster as cases in Texas continued to rise.Presidentannounced on Saturday that he underwent testing after officials said he was in direct contact with a foreign national who tested positive for the illness.READ MORE: Child tests positive for coronavirus