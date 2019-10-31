State-appointed managers could replace HISD board

Sen. Paul Bettencourt tweeted Thursday about the state takeover we've discussed on Eyewitness News for months.
Report (via @TeamBettencourt) says @HoustonISD Board shows “inability to appropriately govern...” and cites procurement issues. pic.twitter.com/8M8onLW5sA— Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) October 31, 2019
While the school district has not commented, we can tell you this is not the official end to the discussion, only a recommendation to TEA's commissioner.
Bettencourt told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg Thursday night that a final decision will be made in January.
