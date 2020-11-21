Stafford MSD going back all virtual for 1 week after Thanksgiving

In an effort to minimize exposures on campus, all campuses will revert to 100% virtual learning only the week after Thanksgiving Break. A letter with very important information has been posted to our website and sent via School Messenger. Enjoy your Thanksgiving and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/STLp6GmmXn — Stafford MSD (@StaffordMSD) November 20, 2020

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in the Houston area, Stafford Municipal School District announced Friday that it's going back to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.The district said it will revert back to 100% virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.No word at this point if it will go beyond that. The fall semester for Stafford MSD runs through Dec. 18.The district said the decision was made to help minimize the COVID-19 exposures on campus after the holidays.