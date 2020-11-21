Education

Stafford MSD going back all virtual for 1 week after Thanksgiving

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in the Houston area, Stafford Municipal School District announced Friday that it's going back to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The district said it will revert back to 100% virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

No word at this point if it will go beyond that. The fall semester for Stafford MSD runs through Dec. 18.

The district said the decision was made to help minimize the COVID-19 exposures on campus after the holidays.

