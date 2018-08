Spring ISD paid out $93,000 in bonuses to 62 teachers for outstanding attendance, including five teachers who didn't miss any days last year.The district awarded the incentive checks to those deserving teachers this week.Fifty-two teachers, who had fewer than two absences during the spring semester, received $1,500.The five teachers with perfect attendance last semester took home a $3,000 check.This is the second year Spring ISD has held the incentive program.