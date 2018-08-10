STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Spice up your school uniforms with these budget-friendly deals

Here are some budget-friendly ways to spruce up a school uniform.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's tax free weekend, and it's time to cash in on major deals before school starts.

Friday through Sunday, you will not have to pay sales tax on supplies and clothing priced less than $100.

Eyewitness News reporter Chelsey Hernandez is showing parents how to spruce up uniforms on a budget.

The Children's Place
The store has polo shirts for girls with a ruffle. The shirt costs $4.99.

Walmart
There are also deals on polo shirts with short sleeves and lace cami's. Both options are under $10.

If you're looking for a dress, Walmart has t-shirt dresses with belts that will meet your child's dress code.

Target
If you're a lady who wants to get away from the polo shirts, check out the two Cat and Jack shirts at Target. One of the shirts has a ruffle sleeve with embroidery, while the other shirt has smocked detailing on the sleeves.

Kohls
Here's another twist on polos. You can get a polo-style t-shirt with puff sleeves and rhinestone buttons.

Amazon
There are a bunch of different back-to-school styles to choose from including Arshiner and Happy Rose brands.
