High school culinary program expands students skills beyond the kitchen

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Budding chefs in South Houston are learning how to cook in a unique new class.

"At first I couldn't really cook, but now you learn new stuff every day," expressed student Monet Moore.

South Houston High School has expanded its culinary arts program over the years.

"My kids can go home and immediately apply it," explained instructor Katherine Alba. "They can go in their kitchens, they can show their parents what they produced and what they learned."

The students even participate in national cooking competitions.

"They learn through the measurements of the recipes and how to convert the recipes," said Alba. "They're learning science, like when they bake, how the different ingredients affect other ingredients."

"I like learning stuff that's new," said student Torrey Taylor. "So if it's like a new baking recipe or a new barbeque recipe, I'm willing to learn it."

