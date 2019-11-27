South Houston High athletes mentor future Trojans

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once a week, South Houston High School athletes take a five minute bus ride to Pearl Hall Elementary to mentor young students on specially designed projects.Pearl Hall students spend time with football, basketball, and baseball athletes, and together, they work on a number of assignments."It makes me feel great, I did not have any role models growing up," expressed junior basketball point guard Tayvein Oquinn. "Being able to go back and teach them things, and tell them about high school, it makes me feel great."According to head football coach Patrick Longstreet, it's the high school athletes that get the most out of the program as the elementary students brighten their spirits with each weekly visit."The best is what our kids get from the younger kids, which is put a smile on their face and enjoy the day," explained coach Longstreet."A lot of times, the older kid's life gets in the way, and the younger kids tell them to smile and 'Everything will be ok.'"