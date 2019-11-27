abc13 plus south houston

South Houston High athletes mentor future Trojans

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once a week, South Houston High School athletes take a five minute bus ride to Pearl Hall Elementary to mentor young students on specially designed projects.

Pearl Hall students spend time with football, basketball, and baseball athletes, and together, they work on a number of assignments.

"It makes me feel great, I did not have any role models growing up," expressed junior basketball point guard Tayvein Oquinn. "Being able to go back and teach them things, and tell them about high school, it makes me feel great."

According to head football coach Patrick Longstreet, it's the high school athletes that get the most out of the program as the elementary students brighten their spirits with each weekly visit.

"The best is what our kids get from the younger kids, which is put a smile on their face and enjoy the day," explained coach Longstreet.

"A lot of times, the older kid's life gets in the way, and the younger kids tell them to smile and 'Everything will be ok.'"

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsouth houstonchildrenhigh schoolbaseballathletesabc13 plusabc13 plus south houstonbasketballhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NEW: Mandatory evacuation ordered for 4 miles around TPC
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days
Toys 'R' Us is back, and it's coming to the Galleria
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Show More
Rapper 6ix9ine's Galleria assault charges dropped
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
Need an escape from family on Thanksgiving? Here's how
Traffic changes coming to Galleria area this holiday season
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
More TOP STORIES News