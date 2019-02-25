OSCARS

Oscars 2019: 'Period. End Of Sentence.', created in part by SoCal students, teacher, wins best short documentary

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southern California teacher won an Oscar for best documentary short for "Period. End Of Sentence.," a film she helped create with some of her high school students.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A Southern California teacher won an Oscar for best documentary short subject for "Period. End Of Sentence.," a film she helped create with some of her high school students.

Melissa Berton, a producer of the film and an English teacher at North Hollywood's Oakwood High School, was all smiles as she accepted her Oscar on the Academy Awards stage.

She automatically gave a shout-out to her students and then shared her award with all of those who can relate with the coming-of-age documentary.

"I share this with teachers and with students around the world. A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," Berton said as she and her colleagues waved their Oscar statuettes.

EMBED More News Videos

Claire Sliney and co-director Rayka Zehtabchi speak about winning best documentary short subject "Period. End Of Sentence."



The film is about a taboo subject - menstruation. There's no easy way to talk about it, but a group of high school students helped change the conversation. In 2013, Berton advised a group of Oakwood students, who were selected as United Nations delegates, to advocate for women and girls. That's when their journey to normalize menstruation began.

Originally, the short documentary was a marketing tool for their bigger vision -- a nonprofit they created called the Pad Project. Their mission was to get a machine that creates biodegradable pads to a rural village in India.

The students were in charge of fundraising, creating the nonprofit and bringing the documentary to life. Seven executive producers on the project are either in college or in grad school and several associate producers are still in high school.

They put the documentary through the film festival circuit and received award after award. Now, they've added an Academy Award to their list!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsstudentshigh schoolteacherwomen and health
OSCARS
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Women win record number of Oscars; See 2019's Oscars firsts
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
More Oscars
EDUCATION
High school students, teacher nominated for Oscar
How to prevent oak tree wilting this spring
Principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Cinco Ranch student born with one hand conquers limitations
More Education
Top Stories
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Best looks of the Oscars red carpet 2019
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Show More
Couple hired PI to monitor son now accused of killing them
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Fire victims say friend who set up GoFundMe stole donations
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Investigators search for cause behind cargo jet crash
More News