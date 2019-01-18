Carlotta Brown, lead principal at Peck Elementary School

Olga Catoni, fifth-grade teacher at School at Saint George Place

Deitra Ford-Robinson, senior manager of South Area Special Education Services

TaNitra Robinson, second-grade teacher at B.K. Bruce Elementary Music Magnet School

Aletha Williams, chemistry teacher at Milby High School

Gina Wilkins, assistant principal at Woodson PK-5 Academy

Six HISD educators have been nominated for the national LifeChanger of the Year award, and some big cash prizes could be coming to the district if these nominees win.Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students.The following HISD educators have been nominated by students, colleagues, and parents:Each year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This school year, it received more than 800 nominations.The various winners of the award win thousands of dollars to be shared with their school and district. The top prize is $10,000.Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals.