Six HISD educators nominated for national LifeChanger of the Year award

Some big cash prizes could be coming to HISD if these nominees win! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Six HISD educators have been nominated for the national LifeChanger of the Year award, and some big cash prizes could be coming to the district if these nominees win.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students.

The following HISD educators have been nominated by students, colleagues, and parents:
  • Carlotta Brown, lead principal at Peck Elementary School
    Olga Catoni, fifth-grade teacher at School at Saint George Place
    Deitra Ford-Robinson, senior manager of South Area Special Education Services
    TaNitra Robinson, second-grade teacher at B.K. Bruce Elementary Music Magnet School
    Aletha Williams, chemistry teacher at Milby High School
    Gina Wilkins, assistant principal at Woodson PK-5 Academy


Each year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This school year, it received more than 800 nominations.

The various winners of the award win thousands of dollars to be shared with their school and district. The top prize is $10,000.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals.
