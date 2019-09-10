Show choir to count as PE credit at some schools in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some kids can now put on their dancing shoes and sing their hearts out instead of playing sports.School districts in Ohio can now allow show choir to qualify as "physical education" credit, a state representative announced.Students are required to participate in two full seasons of show choir to be excused from traditional PE classes.The amendment was introduced by Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville). "If you sit and watch a show choir competition, you realize that it's a non-stop physical performance," Richardson told The Cincinnati Enquirer.Each district will be responsible for setting the policy for their district or school.