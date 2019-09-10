Education

Show choir to count as PE credit at some schools in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some kids can now put on their dancing shoes and sing their hearts out instead of playing sports.

School districts in Ohio can now allow show choir to qualify as "physical education" credit, a state representative announced.

Students are required to participate in two full seasons of show choir to be excused from traditional PE classes.

The amendment was introduced by Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville). "If you sit and watch a show choir competition, you realize that it's a non-stop physical performance," Richardson told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Each district will be responsible for setting the policy for their district or school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationohiohealthfitnessexercisechildrenschoolschool athleticsu.s. & worldtheaterstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 Houston cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping, e-cigarettes
Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton
Worker injured in warehouse flash fire near Channelview
Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Show More
Texans drop season opener to Saints 30-28 at final second
Texans wide receiver kneels during national anthem
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
A few downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
More TOP STORIES News