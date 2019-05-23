Education

Proposal to reinstate teaching cursive at some California schools gaining support

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- There's a proposal to reinstate the teaching of cursive handwriting at some California schools, and it's gaining support.

A lot of schools no longer teach cursive. The Los Angeles Unified School District Board approved a request for a plan that would set things into motion.

Emelita Academy Charter School teacher Michelle Mitchell is ensuring keystroke and technology don't overshadow her students' ability to put pen to paper.

"The art in itself is being taken over by digital technology. We are on our iPads constantly, we text constantly, spelling honestly is becoming a lost art form," she said. "I believe it's important students learn cursive handwriting because, first of all, they need a signature in their life."

The resolution cites research that shows learning cursive can stimulate a child's brain development, enhance their motor skills and may help them learn to read.

"We always constantly work with differentiation, left brain, right brain - and cursive definitely plays an important role in developing both because it has an artistic component, as well as a mechanical component," Mitchell said.

The school board's plan is expected to be developed in the next three months.

Meanwhile in Texas, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, for language arts will have students start learning cursive letters in second grade.

The state board made the change in 2017, and all districts will implement it in the 2019-2020 school year.

As the cursive debate continues around the country, Texas schools will introduce the penmanship instruction in the second grade.

