Service dogs will be blurred out of senior photo: Students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students at a Magnolia high school are upset because they say they were forced to hide their service dogs for their senior picture.The students at Magnolia West High School also say they were led to believe they would not be able to walk with their dogs at graduation.Erica Ray's dog "Groot" helps her with epileptic migraines, elevated heart rate and seizures."Aries" helps Leonna Smith with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.Both students didn't think twice about having them in their senior class photo.Ray says they were told the dogs would be blurred out.Both girls have been told that they will be allowed to walk at graduation with their dogs.Magnolia I.S.D released the following statement: