Working night shifts at a fast food restaurant and working into the wee-hours of the morning on school projects has paid off for Jalen Conyers. "My teachers have been a great support system," said Conyers.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
One South Carolina high school senior is making the grade in a huge way, by receiving nearly $2 million in college scholarships.

"I knew I had a couple of scholarships but I didn't know that they would add up to the amount that they did," said Jalen Conyers.

She has worked hard throughout high school to maintain a 5.0 GPA. Jalen has been on the honor roll since elementary school.

WACH-TV reports as soon as she was old enough to work, Jalen was working a night shift at a fast food restaurant.

"Sometimes I would get off work at 11, 12 at night and having a project due the next morning. I would have to give up some of my sleep time, staying up to 3 or 4 o'clock and having to wake back up at 6," said Jalen.

Jalen wants to major in nursing at USC and graduate from college in three years, debt free.
