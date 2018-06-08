<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3576553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A high school senior is inspirational to others when it comes to her education and receiving college scholarship money. Working night shifts at a fast food restaurant and working into the wee-hours of the morning on school projects has paid off for Jalen Conyers. "My teachers have been a great support system," said Conyers. (KTRK)