School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral

Mock child funeral sparks outrage in Tennessee school.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
It was supposed to motivate teachers but ended up doing the opposite.

A principal at a Tennessee elementary school is under fire for holding a 'mock funeral' complete with a baby doll in a casket. Tina Smith, the principal at Getwell Elementary in Memphis, wanted to encourage teachers to work harder to increase student achievement.

Smith held the mock funeral to renew focus and commitment of staff members in the new year. Pictures taken at the school show a doll in a casket surrounded by flowers and a pamphlet that read, "In loving memory of Madam 2 to 3 years behind."

A representative with the school district said the demonstration was supposed to be a symbolic act to eliminate negativity but came across as insensitive to some staffers.

The principal later apologized.

