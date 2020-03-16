While it remains unknown how long it'll be before students go back to school amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Texas Education Commissioner reportedly told superintendents and lawmakers to be prepared for long-term district closures.
Commissioner Mike Morath said the closing could potentially run through the end of the school year, especially in the areas where the new virus has spread, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Texas Tribune states that individuals who participated in two separate conference calls with Morath say he will leave the decision up to local superintendents.
The extended school closures would be a burden for low-income and working parents, who would more likely struggle to keep their children home for long periods of time.
As of Sunday, nearly 100 school districts, college, and universities combined in and surrounding the Houston area have closed their doors as they take precautions to keep their students, staff, and faculty safe and healthy.
If closed, students would be at home during the time of STAAR test, which has also been the topic of a conversation among parents and state officials. A group of lawmakers has even called for the state to cancel the test.
SEE ALSO:
State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation
Houston-area school closings and delays
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Texas schools could be closed for remainder of year due to coronavirus concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More