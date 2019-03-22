Schools cancel some weekend activities near ITC in Deer Park

No day classes for students

Non-credit maritime training classes will continue at the Maritime Campus

The child care centers will be open

Evening classes with a start time after 5 p.m. will be held

Weekend classes will continue

After a week of fires at the ITC facility, some schools are changing plans for weekend activities amid health concerns.All on-campus activities for east area HISD campuses this weekend have been cancelled. Also, sporting events have been rescheduled at alternate locations.Deer Park Baseball has canceled all activities for tonight (March 22) and Saturday (March 23) including the opening day parade.The following schedule will be in place for San Jacinto College on Friday, March 22, 2019:All San Jacinto College employees should report for their normal work schedules and business operations.Texas Chiropractic College is closed today due to air quality issues.