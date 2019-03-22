Schools cancel some weekend activities near ITC in Deer Park

Houston ISD: All on-campus activities for east area HISD campuses this weekend have been cancelled. Also, sporting events have been rescheduled at alternate locations.
Deer Park: Deer Park Baseball has canceled all activities for tonight (March 22) and Saturday (March 23) including the opening day parade.
San Jacinto College: The following schedule will be in place for San Jacinto College on Friday, March 22, 2019:
- No day classes for students
- Non-credit maritime training classes will continue at the Maritime Campus
- The child care centers will be open
- Evening classes with a start time after 5 p.m. will be held
- Weekend classes will continue
All San Jacinto College employees should report for their normal work schedules and business operations.
Texas Chiropractic College Texas Chiropractic College is closed today due to air quality issues.