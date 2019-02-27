School security guard fired after slapping 5-year-old

A Houston charter school security guard is out of a job but won't face charges after he slapped a 5-year-old student Wednesday.The superintendent of International Leadership of Texas, Eddie Conger, told ABC13 Eyewitness News the incident happened at its location off of Orem around 11 a.m."It's unacceptable," Conger said. "We don't lay our hands on students."According to Conger, the child was taken from a physical education class and then was face to face with the security guard, who was trying to speak to the boy. During the interaction, the child bit the security guard's hand, prompting the worker to slap the child.The child was checked out by a nurse and not injured, Conger added. The boy's parents were notified."The nurse reports there was no blood and there didn't appear to be any abrasions," Conger said.The guard claims it was a reaction, but the superintendent says the guards are not to have any contact at all with any students, with no exceptions. And that is why he was ultimately terminated.Houston police investigated the situation and said the security guard was acting in self-defense, so no charges will be filed.Parents of students were expecting to get communication from the school about this incident.