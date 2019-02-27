EDUCATION

School security guard fired after slapping 5-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

School security guard let go after slapping student

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston charter school security guard is out of a job but won't face charges after he slapped a 5-year-old student Wednesday.

The superintendent of International Leadership of Texas, Eddie Conger, told ABC13 Eyewitness News the incident happened at its location off of Orem around 11 a.m.

"It's unacceptable," Conger said. "We don't lay our hands on students."

According to Conger, the child was taken from a physical education class and then was face to face with the security guard, who was trying to speak to the boy. During the interaction, the child bit the security guard's hand, prompting the worker to slap the child.

The child was checked out by a nurse and not injured, Conger added. The boy's parents were notified.

"The nurse reports there was no blood and there didn't appear to be any abrasions," Conger said.

The guard claims it was a reaction, but the superintendent says the guards are not to have any contact at all with any students, with no exceptions. And that is why he was ultimately terminated.

Houston police investigated the situation and said the security guard was acting in self-defense, so no charges will be filed.

Parents of students were expecting to get communication from the school about this incident.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentsassaultHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
$5,000 raise for Texas teachers one step closer to reality
Reaching while driving increases risk of wrecks: study
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
More Education
Top Stories
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Judge decides to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
Investigators move on after Galveston Co. grave site exhumed
FM 646 bridge demolition begins Friday at Gulf Freeway
2 suspects arrested after ambush-style rooftop shooting
Show More
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Porch pirate uses stick to steal Amazon package
MC Hammer's 'House Party' tour brings throwbacks to Houston
Medspa owner arrested for illegal Botox injections: police
More News