Education

School IDs list phone sex line instead of suicide helpline

LANCASTER, Calif. -- School officials were scrambling to respond Tuesday after middle school students reportedly dialed a suicide prevention hotline and heard a sexually explicit message.

Students allegedly stumbled across a sex hotline instead of the resource number they were originally looking for.

The back of student identification badges list several emergency and resource numbers. The difference between the two hotline numbers is just one digit, but it was enough to leave many parents furious.

"I was just kind of flabbergasted. I was very surprised," said parent Janene Lavelle. "I was a little upset, yes."

Lavelle said for kicks, her daughter called the number, then quickly alerted her to call.

They couldn't believe what they heard.

"Some recording for, you know, like, "Hey, hot stuff,' something, something like that," Lavelle said.

Lavelle said she posted about the mistake on Facebook, and it went viral.

Administrators collected the old badges Tuesday and will hand out new ones soon, school officials said.

The correct suicide prevention number is: 1-800-273-8255.

"I think the district should be responsible for whatever they put out," Lavelle said. "I mean, it's under their name, and they're ultimately responsible for it."

The Lancaster Unified School District released the following statement about the incident:

"Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlancasterlos angeles countysuicideschoolstudentssuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros take early lead in World Series Game 7
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
Alex Bregman's grandfather dies ahead of World Series Game 7
Gun range boss surprises 17 employees with World Series tickets
ABC13 Evening News for October 30, 2019
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion, family says
Show More
Girl injured in hit-and-run 1 of loudest Astros fans in her hospital
Estate sale so exclusive, the address can't even be released
Man cleared by DNA still in jail
Murdered wrecker driver honored with tow truck procession
Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7
More TOP STORIES News