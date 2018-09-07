A Wisconsin school district is going to celebrate students' birthdays differently from now on by asking parents to keep any treats at home.Instead of birthday cupcakes for the class, students can now pick different activities to help them celebrate their birthdays like extra recess or a dance break.School officials say this policy will eliminate any food safety issues for medical conditions or allergies, and keep classrooms equal by reducing social and economic pressures.The policy is also designed to keep the focus on the student, instead of the sweets.