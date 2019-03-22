School closings due to most recent incident at the ITC facility in Deer Park

The districts issued the following statements:
Channelview ISD: Channelview ISD campuses and departments will be closed Friday, March 22, due to a change in air quality conditions around the site of this week's fire at the ITC Deer Park Plant.
Clear Horizons Early College High School: The school will be closed today, March 21, due to San Jacinto College being closed. All other campuses will operate on a normal schedule. We're continuing to monitor the situation in Deer Park with Emergency Management. We'll provide updates as needed.
Clear Creek ISD: All outdoor activities have been canceled due to the Deer Park fire. Classes will run on a regular schedule.
Deer Park ISD: School will remain closed on Friday, March 22, due to unfavorable air quality conditions based on current monitoring results in parts of the district.
Galena Park ISD: Galena Park ISD has classes and activities for Friday, March 22. All campuses, transportation services, and activities will be closed.
Goose Creek ISD: GCCISD has been in contact with Harris County as well as city and state officials. Our top priorities are the safety and security of our students and staff. At this point, out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling classes for Friday, March 22. All extracurricular activities are also canceled. Please continue to follow the directions of your local emergency agencies.
KIPP East End, Northeast and Southeast campuses: Three KIPP campuses will remain closed tomorrow Friday, March 22 due to the continued air quality concerns related to the recent Deer Park fire:
The closures affect the following campuses:
Northeast Campus, which includes KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College prep
East End Campus, which includes KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore
South East Campus, which includes KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime
La Porte ISD: La Porte ISD will also be closed on Friday, March 22, because of a change in air quality conditions in the area of this week's fire.
Lee College: Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the welfare and safety of our students and employees, Lee College will be closed tomorrow as a result of the chemical fire in Deer Park.
Pasadena ISD: The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. The decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow, March 22, 2019. Pasadena ISD is utilizing the most up-to-date information from City and County Officials, as well as Emergency Management Personnel. Even though all shelter in place orders have been lifted and air quality has improved, we now know it is a continually evolving situation. We have been advised that the same conditions present this morning, which caused concerns regarding air quality in our area, could possibly occur again tomorrow. We have decided to use the day tomorrow to inspect our facilities, wash down our playgrounds, and change air filters as necessary across the district. We will have our own outside contractor monitoring air quality, specifically testing for Benzene around our district.
San Jacinto College: The following schedule will be in place for San Jacinto College on Friday, March 22, 2019:
- No day classes for students
- Non-credit maritime training classes will continue at the Maritime Campus
- The child care centers will be open
- Evening classes with a start time after 5 p.m. will be held
- Weekend classes will continue
All San Jacinto College employees should report for their normal work schedules and business operations. We understand that some employees have been impacted by this situation. If an employee is unable to report to work on Friday they should contact their leader and utilize personal leave or vacation time
Sheldon ISD:Sheldon ISD administrators have decided to cancel school for Friday, March 22.
Texas Chiropractic College Texas Chiropractic College is closed today due to air quality issues.