Retiring Friendswood HS teacher taught her current principal

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood High English teacher Pepper Smith is retiring after 50 years of teaching."They make me laugh every single day," said Smith. "Now, there are other emotions you feel, but the energy of kids - there's just nothing like talented, smart kids."Smith started her career when she was 26 years old.Six years in she moved to Friendswood High School and never left."When you tell them your first concert was Elvis Presley and your second was The Beatles, they're just like, 'Who?'" she laughed.Over the years, Smith has outlasted 11 principals.The current principal is Mark Griffon, who was Smith's student back in 1976."It was like a second family to me, and for all the kids in her class, and school," explained Griffon. "She still brings that energy and that passion."Friendswood ISD Superintendent Thad Roher was Smith's student back in 1981."This is my fifth room. I do think it's interesting that every room I've been in, has gotten closer to an outside door," Smith teased.Now, Smith is finally ready to retire.Her advice to students is simple; "Don't waste your time in high school. Enjoy it."