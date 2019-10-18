abc13 plus friendswood

Retiring Friendswood HS teacher taught her current principal

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood High English teacher Pepper Smith is retiring after 50 years of teaching.

"They make me laugh every single day," said Smith. "Now, there are other emotions you feel, but the energy of kids - there's just nothing like talented, smart kids."

Smith started her career when she was 26 years old.

Six years in she moved to Friendswood High School and never left.

"When you tell them your first concert was Elvis Presley and your second was The Beatles, they're just like, 'Who?'" she laughed.

Over the years, Smith has outlasted 11 principals.

The current principal is Mark Griffon, who was Smith's student back in 1976.

"It was like a second family to me, and for all the kids in her class, and school," explained Griffon. "She still brings that energy and that passion."

Friendswood ISD Superintendent Thad Roher was Smith's student back in 1981.

"This is my fifth room. I do think it's interesting that every room I've been in, has gotten closer to an outside door," Smith teased.

Now, Smith is finally ready to retire.

Her advice to students is simple; "Don't waste your time in high school. Enjoy it."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfriendswoodhigh schoolabc13 plus friendswoodteacherabc13 plusprincipalretirementstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS FRIENDSWOOD
Retired principal opens up a 'funky' gift store in Friendswood
Former designer for the stars buys flourishing flower shop
Eagle Scout raises over $100,000 to build Friendswood dog park
Friendswood celebrates 124 years of friendship and community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Baby born 1 lb. growing strong and rooting for Astros
Viral gender reveal video shows batter struggling to make contact
$25K reward offered in murder of young Fort Bend father
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
Show More
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
Weekend traffic closures centered on IH-610 Loop
Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf
More TOP STORIES News