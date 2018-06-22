EDUCATION

Rapping Chicago teacher Dwayne Reed releases new music video

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago elementary school Dwayne Reed has a new video, called 'Ready For The Summer.' (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
You might remember the viral music video made by a Chicago-area teacher welcoming kids back to school.

Elementary school teacher Dwayne Reed has a new video, called 'Ready For The Summer.'


Earlier this year, Mr. Reed released a song to welcome students back to Learn Campbell Charter School in East Garfield Park.

In 2016, Reed's video, "Welcome to the Fourth Grade" went viral while he was student-teaching at Jane Stenson School in Skokie.

Reed has also started an after-school music program at Learn Campbell Charter School.
