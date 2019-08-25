Education

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90,000 tuition

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Where most may ask for a picture or autograph when meeting a celebrity, one Temple University student decided he'd try his luck at getting a little bit more, well a lot more.

Twenty-year-old Raheel Ahmad said when he heard his favorite rapper, Lil Uzi Vert was around a King of Prussia Mall department store Thursday, he sought the Grammy-nominated artist out.

Ahmad pulled out his phone and began recording the interaction.

"Yo Uzi!" he asks. "Can you pay for my college tuition?"

The bold move appearing to resonate with the native Philadelphia rapper.

"90 grand? I could pay that," Lil Uzi Vert replied. However, he wanted to make sure Raheel was serious about continuing his education.

"Make sure you show me all your transcripts, everything. Show me all your papers and everything and you'll get $90,000 from me," he added.

Eyewitness News spoke with Raheel about the interaction Friday.

"I see him and I'm just like in the back of my mind, I wasn't expecting anything, I was like you know what? Why not? Ask Uzi if he could help me out," he said.

Raheel said he wasn't looking for a handout, he said part of what motivated him to be so bold was to help out his family.

" It's hard for a lot of kids, but my mom is actually single widow mom and I'm the man of the house now as well, so I got to make something of it," he explained.

He said he's already sent Lil Uzi Vert all the documents he promised, but so far he has not heard back.

But, based on their interaction, he's hopeful his favorite artist will come through.

" I'll just say shoutout to Uzi, and thank you if actually do come through this, greatly appreciate it, and one love," Raheel said.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Lil Uzi Vert's management team at Atlantic Records, but have not heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpennsylvaniarappertuitioncollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers and storms moving into our area this afternoon
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend
Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
'Not there yet:' Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery efforts
Teen arrested after 2-hour crime spree in northwest Harris Co.
Show More
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons
Tropical Depression five has been upgraded to a tropical storm
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Former employee accused of killing boss after being fired
More TOP STORIES News