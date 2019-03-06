Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5167904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas government passes bill for $5,000 annual teacher's pay raises.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas State Senator José Menéndez has announced he plans to file a bill to put a two-year moratorium on the use of the STAAR test.The STAAR test has been controversial. In 2016, over 500 parents kept their kids home on testing day in protest.School officials from across the state spoke during a Texas House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday.Some defend the reliability of the test, while others argue it doesn't adequately measure students' comprehension levels.Critics say they are concerned that schools are more concerned with test scores than the quality of education. They also say these standardized tests are unfair to teachers and school administrators."The STAAR test unfairly impacts our students, teachers and neighborhood schools," Menéndez said in a statement posted to social media. "Research shows that these tests are two to three years above grade level."Menéndez said the two-year hiatus will allow legislators time to ensure Texas public schools are being fairly assessed.The statement also mentions that Texas ranks 40th in education quality with the current standards.A similar bill in the Texas House of Representatives aims to eliminate the STAAR test completely.