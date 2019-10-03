Professor suspended for calling women 'useless' during lecture

BREAKING: An NC State physics professor has been suspended by the university for referring to women students in his class as “useless” during a lecture on Tuesday. #NCState #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/6teOddVTCD — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 2, 2019

BREAKING: Here is the statement from @NCState on the suspension of physics professor Dr. E. David Davis and his ‘women are useless’ comment. #NCState #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Y1sdaBj10s — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 2, 2019

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A physics professor at NC State was suspended after saying "women are useless" during a lecture Tuesday.In Tuesday's Physics 211 class at North Carolina State University, professor Dr. E. David Davis was lecturing and randomly calling on students to answer questions.Students told ABC11 Davis used a random name generator to call on students and a female student could not correctly answer a question."He joked around a bit and said (to the female student) 'Were you dropped on your head as a baby by your mother,'" said one student in the class who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.According to that same student, Davis randomly called on another female student.The anonymous student said another female classmate began to answer the question by saying she was also dropped on her head as a baby."His response to that was 'Well, the women are useless today. So maybe I should ask a man,'" the anonymous student said.She added that one of her classmates then stood up and told Davis his comments were not OK and inappropriate.Videos of Davis telling the class he was only joking began to quickly circulate across social media."It's a joke," Davis replied. "Obviously women are not useless. If they were useless, we wouldn't exist as a species. So, I mean, it's a joke. Try to find the humorous side..."NCSU issued a statement Wednesday saying Davis has been suspended:"We're all wondering what's going to happen in class tomorrow," the anonymous student said. "I feel like he should actually be sincerely apologetic towards the class and just everyone who has heard what happened because it's not OK and he should realize that.""This campus is very inclusive and prides itself on welcoming people. And I just don't understand how we can continue having this atmosphere if we have professors who are allowed to behave like that," another female student said.ABC11 reached out to Davis for comment. He has not responded to the requests.