Principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
A Wake County principal is warning students, as well as their parents, that participating in a new social media challenge may get students in trouble at school.

"These videos constitute online harassment and will be dealt with as such if they cause a disruption to our learning environment or impacts a student's education," said East Garner Magnet Middle School Principal James Sposato.

The social media challenge in question is called the #ActUpChallenge. The challenge consists of students creating videos to the profanity-laced song "Act Up" by the City Girls. A search of the hashtag shows teens smoking weed, drinking alcohol, and dancing in a provocative way.



Sposato said the challenge has turned into a form of bullying where students use images or videos of other students along with insulting lyrics or graphics.

Wake County Public School System said an East Garner Middle School student became upset after being tagged in one post and ended up in the principal's office.

Below is the full email the school's principal sent out to parents Tuesday night:

"Good evening East Garner Magnet Middle School Families, this is Jimmy Sposato, the proud principal of the Trojans calling with mid-week update. There is a new social media issue/challenging blowing up. The challenge is based on the song "Act Up" by the City Girls. The challenge initially encourages people to video themselves dancing and to post it to Instagram. This in itself is an issue but it has transformed into a harassment and bullying tool where students place images/videos of other students along with insulting lyrics and graphics. Please take action to check your students phones and accounts for these videos. These videos constitute online harassment and will be dealt with as such if they cause a disruption to our learning environment or impacts a students education. We need your help in parenting around this and all social media issues. Please take action!"
