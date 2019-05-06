Principal surprises teachers with all-expenses paid trip to Bahamas

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- A North Carolina principal is going above and beyond to shower her staff with love for Teacher Appreciation Week.Jessica Respus, principal at Cumberland County Christian School, announced on Facebook Live that she would be sending five teachers on an all-expenses paid trip to the Bahamas next week.Respus told the teachers to block out the weekend of May 10-12 for a professional development workshop.During the Facebook Live, Respus called all five teachers into a meeting to tell them the "bad news," that they would not be attending the workshop.The teachers looked upset, until she told them that they would actually be going on a three-day Carnival cruise.In the video, you can see how excited and truly stunned each person was to receive the great news.Respus and her husband are paying for the trip out of pocket.In the Facebook Live, she mentioned she takes a summer vacation with her husband every year, but this year they decided to forfeit those plans so they could send her teachers somewhere instead."We are grateful to have a group of loving, supportive and dedicated teachers," Respus added.