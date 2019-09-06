abc13 plus

Pomeroy Elementary's innovative classrooms help foster the education of young minds

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine going to an elementary school with a twisty slide in the middle of the hallway. Sounds like a dream, right?

But for third and fourth graders at Pomeroy Elementary School it's not a dream, it's a reality.

However, this is just one of the many unique features that this new, cutting-edge school has to offer its students.

Elita Loresca, ABC13 meteorologist, had the pleasure of meeting the wonderful students of Pomeroy on Thursday morning.

During her visit, Loresca got to educate the students about what it takes to be a meteorologist.

Later, teacher and students were given the chance to practice forecasting the weather in front of the class.



But before Loresca left, Stephen Harding, the principal, made sure she took a trip down the twisty slide.

