Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' to appear on 'GMA'

Proud parents in the wings at Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg as their second graders appear on @GMA Good Morning America ! pic.twitter.com/5E2o8rznOE — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 8, 2019

These East Bay second graders are about to be on @GMA !!! They are sooo excited... so are we! Their teacher at Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg has explained to them how far reaching this will be- Dorothy Mallari got a map out to help show them pic.twitter.com/2GuaAYgPTR — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 8, 2019

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- "Good Morning America" is at a school in the Bay Area to talk to a second-grade class and their teacher about their viral Lizzo-inspired video."GMA" brought in lights and other equipment to Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg to turn the classroom into a mini TV studio.Dorothy Mallari changed the lyrics to the Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts" and taught it to the kids. They perform to start everyday with positive energy. Even Lizzo saw the video and said it was the best thing she had seen that day.Ms. Mallari altered lines of the song to: "Let's be great, 'cuz I know we are great," and "I just took an ELA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that smart." Other lyrics focus on helping other students and how to be a good friend.The song went viral after it was posted on Pittsburg Unified School District's Facebook page.The kids love it too."It makes me feel happy in the morning and makes us feel loved," says second-grader Hayden Wiebe."When we sing the song we forget about all the bad things that happen," added classmate Jose Lana."Sometimes personal life gets crazy and as soon as we sing that song it's like a time for us to exhale, be in that moment and feed off each other's energy." said Mallari.Dorothy thinks the second graders understand how widespread their message is -- she got a map to show them that people as far away as Africa saw the video and reacted to it.