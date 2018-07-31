EDUCATION

Parents outraged after flyers suggest arming teacher in Santa Fe ISD

Parents outraged after fliers suggest arming teacher in Santa Fe ISD (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Emotions were high during a Santa Fe ISD board meeting Monday night.

The public forum focused on tightening security after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School left 10 people dead and 13 injured.

What fueled the communities tensions were a set of orange flyers proposing the idea of teachers being armed.

The flyers were handed out before the meeting, and upset a mother of one of the victims.

She says the school board did not do enough to protect her son.

"You're going to tell me that a teacher is going to have the ability to hold a gun when they couldn't even keep up the code of conduct. They let this kid walk around in a trench coat. Are you kidding me?" a Santa Fe ISD parent said.

The district has not approved a marshal to arm teachers, and the board president says he does not know where the flyers came from.

The board president told Eyewitness News that the program that involves arming teachers would be something the safety and security committee would discuss.

The board did approve more that $1 million in security improvements - including panic buttons and locks inside classrooms, donations for metal detectors to be installed throughout the district, and a $75,000 donation from the Astros Foundation for equipment for the district police department.

Those approvals does not include a $20,000 donation from community members for district police to go towards new rifles, ammunition and an advanced rifle course.

Santa Fe students will return to school on August 20.
