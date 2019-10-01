Education

Oprah Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1 million donation toward United Negro College Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte's 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey's address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That's when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinacelebrityoprah winfreymoneycollegedonationsstudentsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Houston mayor's rival questioning $95,000 internship
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Girl Scouts spend 3 hours stuck in elevator
Mayor's holiday spectacular brings star-studded performances
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
A.J. Armstrong retrial for parents' murders pushed to 2020
Show More
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
ABC13's The Midday
Interactive map shows Texans' life expectancy by neighborhood
Dickinson's Festival of Lights cancelled over bridge concerns
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
More TOP STORIES News