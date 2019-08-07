HTX

The Spring Branch classroom that could make a world-class musician out of your kid

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Campbell Learning Center in Spring Branch is accepting students of all ages and abilities.

The nonprofit opened 10 years ago with 50 students. Today, more than 250 students attend classes.

"I can say the music helps him to stay focusing in one activity," explained Metwin Regis, who drives 45 minutes each way to bring her son to class. "It's very hard to learn the notes and the difference between the beats and everything."

The center is certified by the Association of the Royal Schools of Music, so some students also complete internationally.

"Learning an instrument is just like learning a second language," explained Owner Elaine Tao. "You need to know your alphabet, you need to know your grammar."

