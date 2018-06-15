HISD

Houston ISD's proposed 2018-19 budget fails to pass

HISD Board of Education to consider proposed 2018-2019 budget (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While Houston ISD board members were able to make a decision on adding a new school holiday to the calendar, they could not come to an agreement on their 2018-2019 budget.

On Thursday, the proposed budget failed in a 5-4 vote by the board of trustees. The district faces an $83 million deficit.



The teacher's union told Eyewitness News that there's been fewer layoffs as a result.

The board's agenda says they discussed the possibility of naming the interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan as the permanent replacement. They haven't spoken publicly about the matter.

The board was able to reach a consensus on the addition of a new holiday in honor of the labor movement, specifically Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.


The teacher's union seemed to support the idea.

"As a history teacher, this is a tremendous idea," said Andrew Dewey, the Houston Federation of Teachers Vice Executive President.

