.@HoustonISD's proposed 2018-2019 budget fails to pass. The motion was 5 against, 4 for. It's unclear what the next step is for trustees. They face a 83 milllion deficit. Campuses planned to cut 34 million from their budget. Central office planned to cut 49 million. #abc13 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) June 14, 2018

Trustees unanimously vote to establish a districtwide holiday and day of community service in honor of Latino empowerment icons César Chávez and Dolores Huerta on March 31 or the Monday that precedes it starting in the 2019-2020 school year. #HISD — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 15, 2018

While Houston ISD board members were able to make a decision on adding a new school holiday to the calendar, they could not come to an agreement on their 2018-2019 budget.On Thursday, the proposed budget failed in a 5-4 vote by the board of trustees. The district faces an $83 million deficit.The teacher's union told Eyewitness News that there's been fewer layoffs as a result.The board's agenda says they discussed the possibility of naming the interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan as the permanent replacement. They haven't spoken publicly about the matter.The board was able to reach a consensus on the addition of a new holiday in honor of the labor movement, specifically Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.The teacher's union seemed to support the idea."As a history teacher, this is a tremendous idea," said Andrew Dewey, the Houston Federation of Teachers Vice Executive President.