Whether you choose for your child to learn in-person or remotely, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston are here for you. We know you have questions and you want to make the safest and best choice for your family. We're more than a school system, we're a family of families, 56 campuses strong.
This year, National Catholic Schools Week will be held January 31 - February 6, 2021 and is designated to help schools connect with prospective families, donors, educators, and other community members.
Covering 10 counties in the greater Houston area and educating students from pre-kindergarten through senior year, Catholic schools are partnering with families to create an engaging learning environment that offers students a sense of normalcy and belonging.
Because the physical and spiritual health and wellness of our students and school personnel remain our priority, our Catholic school leaders have developed plans to best serve our students academically, support their emotional and social well-being, and help halt the spread of COVID-19.
From the 1st day of school to graduation, Catholic schools are committed to the celebration of faith, safety, academic excellence, student success, and empowering our students to actualize their potential.
The educational landscape may have changed, but our mission to prepare our students to transform the world remains unchanged. Your child's academic journey should be a meaningful experience that promotes the continuity of learning. We believe that families are going through a lot during this time and we want you to know that you are not alone.
In the classroom, whether traditional or virtual and beyond, we're here to support your student. Join us for 'A Pattern of Hope' Virtual Luncheon Event to celebrate & support Catholic Schools on February 5. Choose an education you can trust. Choose a Catholic School. To enroll in a Catholic school near you, visit ChooseCatholicSchools.org, today.
