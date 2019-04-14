Morehouse college to admit transgender men in 2020

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Morehouse College in Atlanta will begin accepting transgender men as students next year.The school's board of trustees approved the policy Saturday.Students who self-identify as men can enroll at the all-male school, beginning in the fall of 2020.Transgender women will not be allowed, and anyone who transitions or begins to self-identify as female during their time at Morehouse will not be eligible to get a degree from the college.Morehouse is the only all-male historically black college in the U.S.Famous alumni from the university include Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee.The move comes after Spelman College, a private historically black all-women's school in Atlanta, adopted a similar gender identity policy in 2017.