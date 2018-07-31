Thirty-one Spring ISD schools will now be able to provide free lunches to students.The Community Eligibility Provision is expanding from six to 31 schools this fall.The assistant director says parents will not have to complete an application, and students will be offered free lunch, regardless of income.The district is also working to add a few healthier options to the menu, like a Greek turkey pita, breakfast smoothies and south America-style baked plantains.Here is the list of schools that will now offer both free breakfast and lunch:Anderson, Bammel, Beneke, Booker, Burchett, Clark Intermediate, Clark Primary, Cooper, Eickenroht, Heritage, Hirsch, Hoyland, Jenkins, Lewis, Link, Major, Marshall, McNabb, Meyer, Ponderosa, Reynolds, Salyers, Smith and ThompsonBailey, Bammel, Claughton, Dueitt, WellsDekaney, Westfield