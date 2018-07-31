EDUCATION

Free school meal program expanded to include students at 31 Spring ISD schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Free School Meal Program Expanded to 31 Spring ISD Schools (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thirty-one Spring ISD schools will now be able to provide free lunches to students.

The Community Eligibility Provision is expanding from six to 31 schools this fall.

The assistant director says parents will not have to complete an application, and students will be offered free lunch, regardless of income.

The district is also working to add a few healthier options to the menu, like a Greek turkey pita, breakfast smoothies and south America-style baked plantains.

Here is the list of schools that will now offer both free breakfast and lunch:

Elementary: Anderson, Bammel, Beneke, Booker, Burchett, Clark Intermediate, Clark Primary, Cooper, Eickenroht, Heritage, Hirsch, Hoyland, Jenkins, Lewis, Link, Major, Marshall, McNabb, Meyer, Ponderosa, Reynolds, Salyers, Smith and Thompson

Middle Schools: Bailey, Bammel, Claughton, Dueitt, Wells

High Schools: Dekaney, Westfield
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfoodschoolspring isdlunchschool lunchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
La Porte ISD making several policy changes for upcoming school year
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
HCC trustee plagiarized parts of dissertation: board
Trinity University beats Rice for best university in Texas
More Education
Top Stories
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Some parents upset over flyers to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
Show More
Alleged child abuser caught in Mexico after 27 years
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical moisture coming to Houston this weekend
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper
More News