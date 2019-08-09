Monarch School strengthens students in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Teachers at the Monarch School and Institute are getting ready for a new year and new students.
The place opened in 1998 with a therapeutic learning approach to those with neurological differences.
"One in 68 children are being diagnosed with a developmental disability," explained Patti Pace, the head of the school and institute.
Students range from age three to 40.
Classes and activities are individually tailored to meet student needs and prepare them for productive futures.
"We're looking for their gifts and their strengths and their affinities," Pace said. "At age 12, we start working with the individuals on what kind of a career path they might be on, what are their interests."
