EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4038121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One year later, a look at how Sheldon ISD has recovered from Harvey.

Many school districts were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, and the effort to recover continues a year later.In Sheldon ISD, four of the 10 campuses were impacted by flood water.From the gym to the auditorium that had fish swimming in it, the district had a lot of work to do."It was very challenging. You talk about the loss of instructional time and it was really... We literally had a start to school three times," said King Davis, superintendent of Sheldon ISD.While the district is not completely back to normal, the gym is ready for sports and the auditorium, now fish-free, is already hosting events.Now the focus is on students and teachers still dealing with the hurricane's impact."This year, we are providing psychological and psychiatric services to make sure not to assume we have moved past this. We certainly are in a better place, but we certainly want to attend to the needs of our students and our staff," Davis said.Families in the area are still recovering as well.Harvey sent three feet of water into Janice Evans' home. It destroyed everything, including her car.Today she sleeps on a cot, pays more for rent, has a car payment and higher insurance bills. The extra expenses have not been easy to meet."That is the devastating part. As a matter of fact, I got an appointment today at two o'clock to see what bankruptcy is going to be," Evans said.Evans also has three kids. She says that despite losing a lot, she has not lost her faith."Some people didn't make it, so you can't just dwell upon what you lost materially," Evans told ABC13.Evans says from her perspective homeowners got more help than renters. However, her plight highlights just how many people are still dealing with the storm's aftermath.As for Sheldon ISD, the district says grants and donations from Chris Paul, Mike D'antoni, the Houston Astros, and Houston Texans have helped tremendously.In fact, the Texans donated the turf for the football field. A ribbon cutting for the field is on Monday.